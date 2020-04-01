|
|
|
HILLMAN MAUREEN ANN
née Cook Of Barton-le-Clay.
Passed away on 12th March
after a long illness, bravely fought.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April.
Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 virus only close family will attend the service.
No flowers, donations in memory
of Maureen, if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society may be given online, please visit www.austins.co.uk
select 'make a donation' and enter Maureen's name.
All enquiries to Austin's
Tel; 01462 438422.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 1, 2020