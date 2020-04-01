Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin's Funeral Directors
76-77 Hermitage Road
Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG5 1DB
01462 438422
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Hillman

Notice Condolences

Maureen Hillman Notice
HILLMAN MAUREEN ANN
née Cook Of Barton-le-Clay.

Passed away on 12th March
after a long illness, bravely fought.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April.

Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 virus only close family will attend the service.

No flowers, donations in memory
of Maureen, if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society may be given online, please visit www.austins.co.uk
select 'make a donation' and enter Maureen's name.

All enquiries to Austin's
Tel; 01462 438422.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Austin's Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -