May Hilson

May Hilson Notice
HILSON May Myrtle Of Stotfold, formerly of Luton, on 6th January 2020,
peacefully, aged 94 years.
Beloved partner of the late Les,
mother to Stephen, step-mother
to Jill and a much loved nanny,
who will be missed by all her family.
Funeral service takes place at 11am
on Wednesday 29th January at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/mayhilson. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020
