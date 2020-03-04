|
|
|
HARDMAN Megan Sadly passed away at
the Keech Hospice on
Friday 21st February 2020.
Loving Wife of the late Dennis,
much loved Mum of Michael, Louise & John. Nana to Freya, Maddy & Nathan.
She will be sadly missed by
her loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton, on Tuesday 17th March at 1pm.
Will all those wishing to attend
please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations can be made in Mum's memory to the National Deaf Children's Society either on the day, through the
Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.co./fundraising/john-hardman5 or directly to the NDCS: www.ndcs.org.uk/get-involved/donate/
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020