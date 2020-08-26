Home

ALLEN MICHAEL WILLIAM
(Mike) Of Flitwick,
Sadly passed away suddenly
on 11th August 2020,
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Phephile, loving dad to Denise and Richard.

He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held
on Friday 28th August 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital may be made via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Luton News on Aug. 26, 2020
