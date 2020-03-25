Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Notice Condolences

Michael Black Notice
BLACK Michael Passed away after a short illness on 9th March 2020,
aged 78 years.
He will be dearly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service takes place at
14:30 on Thursday 2nd April 2020
at All Saints Church, Houghton Regis, followed by the committal at
Luton Crematorium.
These services are for close family only.
Donations, if desired for
Prostate Cancer UK
may be made online via www.memorygiving.com/
michaelblack.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 25, 2020
