Chingono Michael On Friday 17 April 2020,
Mr Michael Zvidzai Chingono (Mike) husband, father, grandfather, son and brother,
passed away at the age of 61 years.
Mike will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Maggie, and precious children, Nyasha, Nyarie and granddaughter Yana, by his mother Magdalene Katseya, and by his brothers and sisters, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and
extended family and dear friends.
Mike was predeceased by his father Murambiwa Morris Chingono and
his brother Shepherd Chingono.
A Funeral Service in memory
of Mike will be held, today,
Wednesday 13 May 2020 in the UK
at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Luton News on May 13, 2020