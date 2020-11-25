|
|
|
Dillon Michael Joseph Sadly passed away on
14th November
on the day of his 54th birthday.
A very much loved partner and friend.
A truly remarkable person.
He worked tirelessly for
the local community and we all will
sadly miss him.
The funeral will be held
in early December.
Due to current restrictions if you would like to attend the funeral,
please contact Neville Funerals,
tel. 01582 490005.
Instead of flowers, please donate to Kids in Action Children's Charity via
www.memorygiving.com/michaeljosephdillon
Published in Luton News on Nov. 25, 2020