Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dunham

Notice Condolences

Michael Dunham Notice
DUNHAM Michael Aged 69.
Former resident of Harlington
for 35 years passed peacefully on 1st August 2020.
Born in Luton in 1951, beloved Dad, sadly missed by Charlotte and Thomas.
Former DJ for many years and
special constable, serving Dunstable
and Luton for 20 years.
Private family funeral service
to take place in due course.
Flowers welcomed as Michael
was a long-time member of his local
Horticultural Society and loved flowers.
For more information please contact
Neville Funeral Service.
Tel:01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -