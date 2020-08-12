|
|
|
DUNHAM Michael Aged 69.
Former resident of Harlington
for 35 years passed peacefully on 1st August 2020.
Born in Luton in 1951, beloved Dad, sadly missed by Charlotte and Thomas.
Former DJ for many years and
special constable, serving Dunstable
and Luton for 20 years.
Private family funeral service
to take place in due course.
Flowers welcomed as Michael
was a long-time member of his local
Horticultural Society and loved flowers.
For more information please contact
Neville Funeral Service.
Tel:01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 12, 2020