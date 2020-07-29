|
|
|
HORAN Michael Francis
'Frank' Of Luton, formerly of Partry,
Co. Mayo, passed away 20th July 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband to his late wife, Margaret Horan,
dad to Julie, Michael and Geraldine, grandad to Maria, Sarah and Callum.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 am on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at Catholic
Church of the Holy Family, Luton, followed by interment at The Vale Cemetery at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made online via www.memorygiving.com/
michaelhoran.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on July 29, 2020