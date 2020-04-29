|
|
|
JUSTIN Michael
"Mick" Passed away on
22nd April 2020, aged 59 years.
A beloved husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be very much missed by the
Justin and Southern families and
by everyone who knew him.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only.
There will be a memorial service later in the year when we hope all of Mick's friends and family will be able to gather together to celebrate his life. Donations, if desired for
Keech Hospice Care and Bowel
Cancer UK may be made online via
www.memorygiving.com/mickjustin.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Apr. 29, 2020