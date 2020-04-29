|
|
|
Layden Michael Of Poplar Avenue Luton, formerly
of Gorvagh,
County Leitrim,
Ireland, passed away peacefully on 20th April 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving husband to Anne,
dad to Michaela and grandfather.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made online to Macmillan Cancer Support and
Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services) via www.memorygiving.com/
michaellayden.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Tel: 01582 490005.
"So take your rest with Jesus
and all his Holy men, it won't be long now Dad until we meet again"
Published in Luton News on Apr. 29, 2020