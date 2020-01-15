|
MANGAN Michael John Of Sundon Park, Luton, formerly of Killorglin, County Kerry,
Ireland, passed away unexpectedly on 7th December 2019, aged 85 years. Funeral service takes place at 10:30am on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at
St John the Apostle RC Church, Luton followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium.
Michael will be received into church on Monday 20th January at 6:00pm. Close family flowers
preferred with donations for Parkinson's UK instead.
Donations may be made on the
day via a donation box. Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020