|
|
|
McNAMARA
Michael Joseph Sadly passed away on
27th February 2020
aged 84 years
Devoted Husband, adored Dad
and much loved Grandad and Great Grandad
Missed by all his family and friends
He will be received into church
on Monday 9th March at 5.00pm
Funeral service to be held at
Christ the King Church, Bedford
on Tuesday 10th March 2020
at 11.30am
Followed by committal at
Wilstead Cemetery 1.00pm
Family flowers only
Donations if desired made payable to
British Lung Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020