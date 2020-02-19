Home

Michael Murphy

Notice Condolences

Michael Murphy Notice
Murphy Michael On 30th January 2020 passed away peacefully
after a long illness, aged 75 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday 5th March at
Catholic Church of
the Holy Family, Luton - followed by a burial at The Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson's UK
which may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/
michaelmurphy.
Any enquiries to Neville Funerals
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 19, 2020
