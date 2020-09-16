Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Mora Sutherland Notice
SUTHERLAND Mora
known as Betty On 31st August 2020.
Peacefully after a long illness at
Oakley Lodge, aged 101 years.
Beloved aunty to David, Alison and John and a dear friend to countless others.
Formerly a teacher at Beech Hill and Denbigh High Schools in Luton
and an active member of
Blenheim Crescent Baptist Church.
Funeral service takes place at 10.15am on Monday 21st September at
The Olive Tree Church, Blenheim Crescent, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Save The Children https/www.savethechildren.org.uk.
Any enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Telephone 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 16, 2020
