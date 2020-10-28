|
|
|
SIMMONS Nellie Ella Mary 'Nell' Passed away on
15th October 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife to the
late Peter Simmons,
Loving Mum to David and Robert.
Special Nan & Great Nan.
Sadly missed, forever in our hearts.
A private family funeral service
takes place in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for
Dunstable Priory Church
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com
/nelliesimmons.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 28, 2020