Nellie Simmons

Notice Condolences

Nellie Simmons Notice
SIMMONS Nellie Ella Mary 'Nell' Passed away on
15th October 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife to the
late Peter Simmons,
Loving Mum to David and Robert.
Special Nan & Great Nan.
Sadly missed, forever in our hearts.
A private family funeral service
takes place in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for
Dunstable Priory Church
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com
/nelliesimmons.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 28, 2020
