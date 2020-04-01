|
BALDWIN Norman James Sadly passed away on
27th March 2020,
aged 64 years.
He will be loved and missed by his wife Cheryl, his Children Alex, Simon, Marc, Amanda and Ellie and all his friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th April 2020 at The Vale Crematorium, Luton at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Shires Funeral Directors,
25 Vernon Place, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU5 4EX.
Tel. 01582 477000
Published in Luton News on Apr. 1, 2020