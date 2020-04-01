Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Baldwin

Notice Condolences

Norman Baldwin Notice
BALDWIN Norman James Sadly passed away on
27th March 2020,
aged 64 years.
He will be loved and missed by his wife Cheryl, his Children Alex, Simon, Marc, Amanda and Ellie and all his friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th April 2020 at The Vale Crematorium, Luton at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.

All further enquiries to
Shires Funeral Directors,
25 Vernon Place, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU5 4EX.
Tel. 01582 477000
Published in Luton News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -