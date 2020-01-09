|
NORMAN Frances
'Paddy' Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th December
2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved mother to Mark and Peter. Funeral service takes
place at 2:15 pm on Tuesday
21st January 2020 at
St Thomas' Church, Luton,
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired
for Age Concern (Luton)
may be sent via www.
memorygiving.com/francesnorman.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service Stopsley,
Tel 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 9, 2020