Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Norman Frances

Norman Frances Notice
NORMAN Frances
'Paddy' Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th December
2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved mother to Mark and Peter. Funeral service takes
place at 2:15 pm on Tuesday
21st January 2020 at
St Thomas' Church, Luton,
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired
for Age Concern (Luton)
may be sent via www.
memorygiving.com/francesnorman.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service Stopsley,
Tel 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 9, 2020
