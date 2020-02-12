Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Norman Whitman Notice
WHITMAN Norman Passed away on
20th January 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband to Bridie.
Wonderful father to Ian and Deborah, father-in-law to Tracey and Ossie and much loved grandad to Tom, Dominic, Lexi, David, Sam and Grace.
Funeral service takes place at 12:30 pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
normanwhitman.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020
