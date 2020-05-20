Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Padraig O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Padraig O'Neill

Notice Condolences

Padraig O'Neill Notice
O'NEILL Padraig Joseph "Patrick" Passed away on 1st May 2020,
aged 88 years.
He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th May 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
The family would prefer donations in lieu of flowers, and would be grateful
if these were sent to Neville Funeral Services. This sum will be split
between Cancer Research UK and Keech Hospice Care, both previously supported by Pat.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -