O'NEILL Padraig Joseph "Patrick" Passed away on 1st May 2020,
aged 88 years.
He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th May 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
The family would prefer donations in lieu of flowers, and would be grateful
if these were sent to Neville Funeral Services. This sum will be split
between Cancer Research UK and Keech Hospice Care, both previously supported by Pat.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 20, 2020