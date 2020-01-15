Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Norris

Notice Condolences

Pamela Norris Notice
norris Pamela Ann Peacefully on
3rd January 2020.
Much loved
Wife of John.
Loving Mum of Tracey, Lindsey, Melanie and Christopher and a devoted Nanna.
Funeral service will take place
at 11.30am on Monday 3rd February
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Kidney Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -