White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:00
St. Augustine's Church
Dunstable
Patricia Russell Notice
RUSSELL Patricia Eileen Cllr Passed away suddenly on
8th February 2020, aged 72 years. Former Mayor of Dunstable,
loving Mum, Grandmother and
Great-grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Augustine's Church, Dunstable on
Wednesday, 4th March at 2pm, followed by a short committal service
at the Vale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Patricia may be made, if desired, to Cats Protection (all proceeds to the Bedford Branch)
c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds, LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 19, 2020
