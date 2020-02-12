Home

Patrick Purcell Notice
PURCELL Patrick Passed away peacefully on 29th January 2020, aged 87 years.
He will be dearly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place at 10:30am on Thursday 27th February 2020 at Catholic Church of the Holy Family,
Luton, followed by interment
at The Vale Cemetery.
Patrick will be received into church on Wednesday 26th February at 6:00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made to Providence Row Homeless Charity
(providencerow.org.uk).
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020
