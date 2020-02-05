|
Sweeney Patrick
(Jim) Formerly of Bangor Erris, County Mayo, passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020,
aged 81 years.
The funeral service will take place in the Cedar Chapel, Luton Crematorium on Friday 14th February 2020,
at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support are welcome. Donations can be given on the day, or alternatively made online at www.macmillan.org.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 1SE.
Tel: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 5, 2020