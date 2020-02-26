Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Patrick Wynne Notice
Wynne Patrick
"Pat" Passed away on
10th February 2020,
aged 76 years.
Pat is to be received into
Our Lady Help of Christians R/C Church, Luton at 6:30pm on
Tuesday 10th March.
The Funeral service is to take place
at 12:45pm on Wednesday
11th March followed by
committal at Luton Crematorium.
The family invite any of Pat's friends and acquaintances who wish to pay their respects to the chapel of rest at
Neville Funerals, Luton prior to the rosary service to be held at 5:00pm
on Tuesday 10th March at
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Family flowers only.
In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made directly to NOAH
or via donation box on the day.
Enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020
