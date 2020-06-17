|
MOONEY Paul Dermot Passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th June 2020.
After much thought, it has been decided by Paul's family that for now
a private service of cremation will
take place and then, once concerns
for the coronavirus have passed,
a Memorial Service to celebrate
Paul's life will be arranged.
They thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Paul
may be made, if desired, to the
David Lewis Centre Orchard Annex,
c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020