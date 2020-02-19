|
|
|
Clark Pauline Former primary school teacher
in Luton,
passed away peacefully on 1st February 2020.
A loving partner to Walter,
who encouraged her remarkable positivity towards life despite the many challenges that she faced.
The funeral service will take place
at Luton Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations for Keech Hospice Care may be given on the day, or alternatively online at www.keech.org.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton,
Bedfordshire, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
