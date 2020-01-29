Home

Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Peggy Holmes Notice
HOLMES Peggy Of Stopsley,
passed away peacefully on
20th January 2020 aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Luton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Keech Hospice may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
peggyholmes.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,Stopsley,
Tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020
