BLESSING Peter Charles Sadly passed away on
12th September 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jane and loving father to Patrick, Michael,
Mary, Peter and Elaine and his many grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
A well respected and great friend to so many, he will be sadly missed.
A family funeral service will be held on Monday 28th September at The Holy Ghost RC Church at 10am, followed by the burial at The Vale at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to go to
Keech Hospice Care and their team of Macmillan Nurses via www.memorygiving.com/
peterblessing
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel:01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 23, 2020