Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Peter Farrell

Peter Farrell Notice
FARRELL Peter Passed away on 26th February 2020, aged 81 years.
Requiem Mass takes place at 11:00am on Monday 23rd March 2020
at Sacred Heart RC Church, Luton followed by the interment at
The Vale Cemetery.
Peter will be received into Church on Sunday 22nd March 2020 at 6:00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
for British Heart Foundation
may be made by way of the
donation box directly on the day. Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020
