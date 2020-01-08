|
|
|
COADY Richard
(known as
Ritchie or Dick) On 23rd December 2019,
passed away, aged 84 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The Rosary Ceremony will take place at 7pm on Wednesday 15th January in the
Thomas Neville Service Chapel at Neville Funeral Directors,
Marsh Road Luton LU3 2RZ.
The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday 16th January at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church followed by an interment at The Vale Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care or the Luton & Hospital Charitable Fund
(NICU) which may be sent direct
to the Charities.
Any enquiries to Neville Funerals
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 8, 2020