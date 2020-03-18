Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
15:00
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dearden

Notice Condolences

Richard Dearden Notice
Dearden Richard
'Dickie' Died peacefully on
12th March 2020 after a short
illness, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Rona,
father to Karen, Louise and Graham, and a loving grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 26th March 2020 at
3:00pm at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired for Mercy Ships, can be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
richarddearden
or alternatively on the day
via a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ, 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -