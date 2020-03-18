|
Dearden Richard
'Dickie' Died peacefully on
12th March 2020 after a short
illness, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Rona,
father to Karen, Louise and Graham, and a loving grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 26th March 2020 at
3:00pm at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired for Mercy Ships, can be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
richarddearden
or alternatively on the day
via a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ, 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 18, 2020