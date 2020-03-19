|
WOOD Richard PEMBROKE
Formerly of Slipend, Bedfordshire.
The death occurred peacefully at home on Saturday 14th March 2020 of
Mr Richard Wood, aged 78 years,
of Gibbas Way, Pembroke.
Beloved Husband of Janet.
Dearly loved Dad of Christopher,
Alison & Nicola.
Cherished Grandad to Lizzie, Tom, Harriet & Emily.
Dearly loved Richard will be missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th March at
Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth,
at 4.00 pm.
There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for
Paul Sartori Foundation c/o
E. C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680) & Zoar Chapel Funeral
Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) or via
www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 19, 2020