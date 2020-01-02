Home

Rita McElhatton

McELHATTON
Rita
(nee McCabe) (Birthday & 2nd Anniversary)
R. I. P.

Precious memories of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and auntie whose birthday would have been
2nd January and who died
5th January 2018.

Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
still loved, still missed and very dear.

You remain in our thoughts and prayers, forever loved and sadly missed by your husband Tony, children Eugene, Ann, Martin, Carmel and Bernadette, sons-in-law, grandchildren and
wider family and friends.

Anniversary Mass will take place for Rita at Holy Family Church, Luton
on Saturday 4th January at 6pm.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 2, 2020
