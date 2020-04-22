Home

Robert Bennell Notice
BENNELL Robert, 'Bob' Passed away on the
7th April 2020, aged 88 years.
A much loved Husband to Rene, Dad to Ian and Loraine, Grandad, Great Grandad & Brother to Sally and Aileen.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private family funeral service will be held in due course. Family flowers only by request.
Donations for British Heart Foundation may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ, Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020
