McGHIE
Robert John Of Stopsley a.k.a.
'Charlie'
formerly of Marsh Farm
and Hockwell Ring, passed away on Wednesday 26th February 2020,
aged 55 years.
A loving partner to Linda, Stepdad to Gary, Amy and Lucy, Granddad to Logan and Leyton, brother, uncle
and a friend to many.
He will remain in our hearts forever.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00pm on Friday 27th March 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Motor Neurone Disease Association can be made
online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/robertmcghie.
If desired, the family request a token yellow item of clothing be worn by the gentlemen and a token pink item of clothing be worn by the ladies.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
LU2 7UG
Tel: 01582 414037
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020
