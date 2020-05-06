|
Naughton Robert (Bob) Dunstable and late
of Thomastown,
Ballydangan, Roscommon.
Passed away on 27th April 2020,
aged 77 years.
He was predeceased by his
sister Mona and brother Denis.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, Mary (nee Keegan), his sons Kevin and Liam, his grandchildren, Ciaran, Sean, Aislinn, Padhraic, Conor, Niamh and Roan,
his daughters-in-law, Claire and Donna, his brothers, Jimmy, Alex, Ronnie and Ingram, his sister Margaret,
his brothers and sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, and all his relatives and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will take place for now and a memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be arranged
at a later date.
The family thank you for your understanding at this time.
Donations in memory of Bob
may be made, if desired, to
The Stroke Association, c/o
White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020