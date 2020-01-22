Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Robin Brown Notice
Brown Robin Arthur 'Bob' Aged 80 years of Dunstable, formerly of Leighton Buzzard. Ex Bagshawe's, passed away on 13th January 2020.
A very much loved husband to Barbara, loving dad to Elaine and Paula, and a dear grandad to his six grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Tuesday 4th February at 12 p.m.
For those wishing to attend the service, there is no dress code.
No flowers please. Donations in memory of Robin may be made, if desired, to The Keech Hospice Care c/o White Dove Funerals, 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884 or alternatively via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
robinabrown
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020
