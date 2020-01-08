|
|
|
DEVLIN Ron Ron died at home on
8th December 2019.
A celebration of Ron's life
will take place at
The Priory Church, Dunstable
Saturday 25th January 1pm and
afterwards at The Old Palace Lodge.
Everyone is welcome to attend
and there is no need to wear black.
Family flowers only.
For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ron, our chosen charity
is Disability Inclusive Sports Club. Donations can be made on the day, direct to Valerie or online
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rondevlin-disc
Published in Luton News on Jan. 8, 2020