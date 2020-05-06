Home

Ronald Cannadine

Ronald Cannadine Notice
CANNADINE Ronald Michael Passed away peacefully on 24th April 2020 at Keech Hospice,
aged 90 years.
A beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, father-in-law and friend.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters Mary & Diane, sons in law Steven & Norman, the rest of the family, and his many friends.
Restricted Funeral Service due to current situation, a Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Ron's life
when restrictions allow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired for
Keech Hospice Care may be made online at www.memorygiving.com/
ronaldcannadine.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals
Tel 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020
