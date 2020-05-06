|
PEACOCK Sally Marina A much-loved Wife,
Mum and Nanna
who will be sadly missed.
Passed away peacefully on
20th April 2020, aged 82 years.
A memorial service will take place
at a later date, once current
restrictions have been lifted.
Donations in memory of Sally can be made, if desired, to the PSP Association
(www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sally-marina-peacock) or
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD.
Please ensure you note they
are for Sally Peacock.
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020