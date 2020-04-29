Home

Stephen DImmock

Stephen DImmock Notice
DIMMOCK Stephen Sadly passed away on
6th April 2020, aged 70 years.

A much respected member of the Dunstable business community,
Steve had run SJ Dimmock Engineering since 1985.

He is greatly missed by his wife Sandra; children Nicholas, Simon, Stephen, Jamie and Sophie; granddaughters Kristen, Hannah and Hallie,
family and friends.

A private funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 29th April 2020
at The Vale Cemetery, Luton.

In lieu of flowers, donations
can be sent in his memory to https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/fundraising-helpyourlocalhospital
or cheques made payable to:
L&D Hospital Charity, noting it's for 'LD1A Covid' on behalf of Steve,
and sent to: Fundraising Team,
L&D Hospital, Lewsey Road,
Luton, LU4 0DZ.

A celebration of his life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 29, 2020
