PEARSON Stephen Of Flitwick, passed away peacefully on 5th August 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of June,
loving dad to Shawn and Cairon,
a dear grandee to Owen and Frank
and brother to Antonia.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private Funeral Service will be held
in due course.
Donations, in memory of Stephen for Prostate Cancer UK or the
Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital
may be made via www.memorygiving.com/
stephenpearson
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 26, 2020