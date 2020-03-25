|
|
|
Curry Susan Elizabeth
'Susie' Passed away on
18th March 2020, aged 72 years.
She will be dearly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place at
11:15am on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at The Vale Cemetery.
Immediate family members only due to current restrictions at the cemetery.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust or Keech Hospice Care
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/susancurry.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 25, 2020