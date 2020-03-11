|
|
|
SHEPPARD Sybil 'Wendy'
(nee Bursford) Passed away on 4th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Formerly of Dunstable, Bedfordshire having worked at Waterlows.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
much loved mum of Stephen and Tracey, nan to Nicola and Abigail.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Meals on Wheels" or "North Somercotes Over 60's Club" can be left after the Service, or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020