|
|
|
Bartlett Terence 'Terry' Loving Father and Husband sadly passed away on
18th January 2020
at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital,
aged 77 years.
Funeral to take place on Monday
17th February at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church at 10am followed
by committal service at
The Vale Cemetery at 11:30am.
All flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made payable to
The Donkey Sanctuary.
All enquiries via Co-Op Funeralcare, Unit 6 Archway Parade, Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2RW. Tel: 01582 571127.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020