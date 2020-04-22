|
|
|
Fountain Terence Roy of Northview Road, Dunstable, passed away peacefully on 9th April 2020
aged 85 years.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private cremation will take place for now but a Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date so that everyone may attend the
Celebration of Terry's life.
Donations in memory of Terry may be made, if desired, to BRACE
(a vascular dementia charity)
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD.
For all enquiries, please contact
White Dove Funeral Home.
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020