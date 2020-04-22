|
|
|
Buckingham Thomas
Panagiotis In loving memory of Thomas
who sadly passed away 5th April 2020.
Beloved husband, loving father,
devoted grandfather and son.
Unfortunately, due to the current situation, the funeral will be held in private with only immediate family. There will be a memorial service in the future where friends and family will have the opportunity to join the family to celebrate Thomas's life.
Any donations in Thomas memory welcome, please follow the below link
https://www.memorygiving.com/
thomaspanagiotisbuckingham2
_headwayluton
All other enquiries to
Neville funeral service
01582 414 037
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020