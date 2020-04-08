Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Tony McElhatton

Tony McElhatton Notice
McElhatton
Tony Turlough
Bernard James Anthony Passed away peacefully at
the Luton & Dunstable Hospital on Sunday 15th March, aged 88 years.
A private funeral service will be held at The Vale Crematorium, Luton.
A Thanksgiving Mass will be held at the Holy Family RC Church at a later date. The interment of Tony and
his beloved wife Rita's ashes will take place at a family service in Fintona, Co
Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
Beloved husband of Rita who he joins in heaven. Loved by his children,
grandchildren and great-grandson. Eugene and Christel, Ann and Mario, Martin and Nancy, Carmel, Gerry, Simone, Lydia and Grace, Bernadette, Warren and Conor, Jonathan, Amy and Eddie. Family flowers only.
Donations to a nominated charity will
be arranged for the
Thanksgiving Mass. All enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Neville House,
Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Apr. 8, 2020
